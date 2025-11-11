'He's a real man' - Napoli president addresses 'fairy tale' Antonio Conte resignation talks after coach's bombastic rant following latest Serie A defeat

Napoli’s struggles continued over the weekend as they suffered their fifth loss in all competitions this season, leaving them two points behind Inter and Roma at the top of the table.

Napoli’s recent performances have been far from convincing, with two defeats in their last five league games and a noticeable lack of attacking sharpness. The reigning champions have failed to score in their last three matches across all competitions, raising serious questions about their creativity and finishing.

The mounting pressure has led Conte to call for accountability throughout the club, saying: “Everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit. I'm disappointed because I'm not finding the energy in the guys again; it means I'm not doing a good job.”

The Italian coach indicated that he would hold talks with club officials to discuss both his own future and that of the team, aiming to avoid a repeat of the 2023-24 season when Napoli finished 10th just a year after winning the Scudetto. He said, “We must never forget that in Naples, after a Scudetto, we finished 10th. I'm sorry to have to dig up the bones of the past. I'll talk to the club, who already knew what I thought.”