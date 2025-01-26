Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'You have to have the balls!' - Bruno Fernandes urges struggling Man Utd team-mates to 'punch back' as captain breaks silence on Ruben Amorim's 'worst team in history' claim

B. FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueR. Amorim

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes urged his team-mates to 'punch back' while reacting to Ruben Amorim's 'worst team in history' statement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fernandes wants United players to take responsibility
  • Broke silence on Amorim's 'worst team' statement
  • Man Utd take on Fulham on Sunday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match