Revealed: Harvey Elliott could RETURN to Liverpool due to contract clause inserted in Aston Villa loan deal despite Unai Emery's side having £35m option

Elliott is unable to face his parent club this weekend when Villa make the trip to Liverpool owing to stipulations in the deal that saw the midfielder move to the Villans over the summer. Even so, the 22-year-old was unlikely to have played a part for Unai Emery's side having struggled for game time since his deadline day move.

Elliott has started just one league match for Villa this season, that coming in a 3-1 home win over Fulham last month, while he has registered just 97 minutes of game time for Emery's team. Even then, the youngster was hauled off at the break against the Whites, with his only other start coming in the EFL Cup penalty shootout defeat to Brentford.

Villa have an obligation to make Elliott's loan move permanent for £35m over the summer but even then that only becomes active once the midfielder plays a certain number of games. It means that Elliott can, in theory, return to Liverpool should he fail to make the requisite number of appearances.