Harry Maguire gets new trial date to appeal Mykonos assault & attempted bribery conviction - but Man Utd defender may not go to court at all

Harry Maguire gets new trial date to appeal Mykonos assault & attempted bribery conviction - but Man Utd defender may not go to court at allHarry SherlockGetty ImagesHarry MaguireManchester UnitedEnglandPremier LeagueHarry Maguire has received a new date for his retrial for alleged assault and bribery, but it may never go ahead, per a new report.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaguire receives fresh trial dateWas set to plead innocence after Mykonos incidentTrial may never actually happen