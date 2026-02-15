Goal.com
Sean Walsh

'He's Harry Kane!' - Vincent Kompany speaks out on Bayern Munich striker's aim to break Robert Lewandowski's 'unbelievable record' for most goals in a Bundesliga season

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany believes Harry Kane is more interested in retaining the Bundesliga title than breaking Robert Lewandowski's record for most goals in a season, though conceded the England captain could well have one eye on making history. Kane scored twice in Saturday's 3-0 win away at Werder Bremen to take his season tally to 26 in the German top flight.

  • Kane reaches 500 career goals in Werder win

    Kane's brace at Werder saw him become the first Englishman to ever reach 500 professional goals, hitting yet another milestone in his remarkable career. Next up on his list is Lewandowski's record for most goals scored in a single 34-game Bundesliga season, with 41 the target to beat.

  • FC Bayern München v R. Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport

    Kompany wants Bundesliga glory first

    When asked if he thinks Kane can shatter Lewandowski's record, Kompany replied: "I assume that the league title is much more important for him than the record." The Belgian then added with a laugh: "But maybe I'm wrong because I was a defender not a striker!. He's Harry Kane, he has and will always score goals."

  • Kane reveals when he will think about 'unbelievable' record

    Kane himself was also quizzed on getting to Lewandowski's 41 goals, though admitted this is a conversation for later on in the season. He said: "Anything is possible, but there's still a long way to go. It's an unbelievable record. I'm in a good moment right now. It's nice to help the team. We'll see where I am when we get to April, I'll start to think about it by then. But right now it's just about the next one."

    By taking his total to 26 this season, Kane has now outscored seven entire teams in the Bundesliga, coming in ahead of Heidenheim (19), St Pauli (20), Werder (22), Hamburg, Augsburg (both 24), Mainz and Borussia Monchengladbach (both 25). He is also the top scorer in Europe's top-five leagues, with his closest challengers being Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe on 23 and Manchester City's Erling Haaland on 22.

    England captain backed to make history

    Bayern legend Mario Basler boldly claimed earlier this season that the England international has what it takes to surpass Lewandowski even despite exerting more energy across the pitch.

    He said: "I think Harry Kane is a different kind of player. Lewandowski wasn't the type of player who worked so hard defensively. Harry Kane does that.

    "Kane is sometimes deployed as a backup to Nicolas Jackson when he comes on as a substitute, and he also frequently operates in midfield, winning the ball and distributing it. I believe he has a chance to break the goalscoring record this season. For me, he is an exceptional striker and the player of the year."

    Lewandowski, meanwhile, has said of his own record: "I thought to myself that I've scored 41 goals in 29 games that season. That's the figure I had in mind.

    "I had broken the record by playing 29 games. I want to be honest and say that I appreciate this record even more. I'm proud of it. 41 goals in 29 games. I saw it more in that context and not whether the record would be broken or not."

