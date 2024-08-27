Erling Haaland Harry Kane splitGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Harry Kane told why he's not a ‘perfect striker’ like Erling Haaland as Gary Lineker points out key difference between Bayern Munich & Man City stars

H. KaneErling HaalandManchester CityBayern MunichBundesligaPremier League

Former England star Gary Lineker has explained why Harry Kane is not a 'perfect striker' like Manchester City terminator Erling Haaland.

  • Lineker hails Haaland as 'perfect striker'
  • Discussed an element of Kane's game that is different
  • Haaland has already scored four goals this season
