Harry Kane's ferocious strike clocked at incredible speed as Bayern Munich star bags brilliant hat-trick against Stuttgart

After starring for Bayern, Kane revealed why he was left on the bench during the crucial game, as he told reporters: "It's something I'm not used to, but I did it a couple of times this season. The boss wanted to keep me fresh and save energy. I came on after 60 minutes with a couple of other guys and we were able to exploit the space and get the goals. We had a tough battle in the cup mid-week and today we faced one of the best teams in the league away, but we looked stronger in the last half an hour and punished them."

Kompany then added: "I had this change in mind before the game started. We have 4 games in 11 days. If I start Harry every game and he plays 90 minutes, I'll get questions about why he always plays. Every time we played Stuttgart, we've always grown stronger as the game progressed. I felt the spaces would be bigger when Harry came on. It was a good moment for him to come. And he did what he does."

