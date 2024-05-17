Harry Kane quality that is best in the world highlighted by former Tottenham team-mate Victor Wanyama as England star maintains prolific strike rate at Bayern Munich Harry KaneBayern MunichPremier LeagueVictor WanyamaTottenhamEnglandBundesliga

Harry Kane “second to no-one” in the finishing stakes, says Victor Wanyama, with the Bayern Munich star becoming the world’s best in that department.