'Wow, Harry Kane' - Luis Diaz reveals how 'spectacular' England captain has surprised him at Bayern Munich

The former FC Porto man agreed that manager Kompany had allowed him to play in a very free manner at Bayern, while explaining that Kane's attention to detail and professionalism were very commendable.

He told The Guardian: "Yes, completely. I feel more confident, more comfortable. And I also have a spectacular group [of teammates] where all of us play for the team. I mean, we have many stars! But we play more together and so that’s very important as well. It’s worth repeating.

"Wow. Harry Kane … is incredible. I faced him many times back when he was with Tottenham so I knew him on the pitch but never shared it with him. Because one thing is seeing him and the other is sharing with him in training or in the dressing room. Exactly, the day by day. The little details. He surprised me. He does things in training where I say to myself, 'this can’t be'. He’s so good. So good. It’s the truth! He plays so much and does everything well. Hunts for the ball, passes, defends – you watch him defend, he dedicates himself so much, someone so calm … and yet he scores goals. This guy lives for them. Each one that comes to him – once, twice, three times – he scores all of them. He's also a great person. Very down to earth, family-orientated, just a spectacular person."

