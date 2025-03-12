Harry Kane gives honest opinion on Champions League quarter-final with Inter Milan as Bayern Munich star looks forward to playing in 'one of the best stadiums in the world'
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is excited to take on Inter Milan at San Siro in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next month.
- Kane embracing Inter challenge in Champions League
- Bayern will take on Serie A leaders in quarter-finals
- Thinks San Siro is one of the best stadiums in the world