Harry Kane Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025Getty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

Harry Kane given awful 4/10 rating by biggest German media outlets after 'ineffective' display vs Borussia Dortmund as Bayern Munich fail to capitalise on Bayer Leverkusen slip-up

H. KaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaBorussia Dortmund

Harry Kane was given a shocking rating by a host of German publications after Bayern Munich slipped to a Der Klassiker draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern missed chance to extend lead in Bundesliga title race
  • Kane missed two big chances in Der Klassiker
  • German media quick to criticise England captain
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches