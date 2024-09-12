Harry Kane told Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired dream is ‘pushing it’ – with legendary ex-England striker predicting how long record-breaking Bayern Munich star will continue
Harry Kane has been told his dream of matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s longevity is “pushing it”, with Alan Shearer predicting how many years he has left.
- Three Lions captain is 31 years of age
- Believes he has a lot of football left in him
- Unlikely to emulate greats Messi & CR7