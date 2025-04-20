The Harry Kane curse is almost over! Bayern Munich edge closer to winning Bundesliga and English striker's first ever trophy after Bayer Leverkusen drop points against St Pauli but can they win title next weekend?
Harry Kane is poised to win the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich after Bayer Leverkusen dropped points against St Pauli on Sunday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern close to title glory
- Leverkusen drew 1-1 with St Pauli
- Kane aiming to win first senior trophy