'It would be fun!' - Harry Kane backed for Tottenham return by former team-mate Christian Eriksen as playmaker admits he wanted Spurs reunion

Kane has been heavily linked with a move back to Tottenham next year despite his Bayern contract running until 2027. The 32-year-old, who has scored 19 league goals this season, has previously stated how happy he is in Germany, describing the move to Bayern as "one of the best decisions in my life".

"The move has been one of the best decisions in my life. I've loved every moment of it," Kane said ahead of Bayern's Champions League meeting with Arsenal last month. "To experience a new league, to experience a team like Bayern Munich and to have these European nights, have the the atmosphere in the German league and to surround myself in different cultures with different players - I think has been a great step in my career."

"I think it has helped me evolve and improve as a player. I think you're seeing that version of me right now."

The striker has admitted he is open to extending his stay with the Bavarian powerhouse, stating: "I'm quite open to staying longer. With the way we are right now and the way we're playing, I feel like we're one of the best teams in Europe. So I don't look at any other team and feel I want to go there to improve.

"I've got 18 months left on my contract, and I'm sure there'll be some discussions over the next couple of months on the future and on what Bayern want to do. I'm really happy here though, and I can't see anything changing in the near future."