Harry Kane, Arsenal, Kylian Mbappe and the winners and losers of the Champions League quarter-final draw

The last eight will feature some real heavyweight clashes, including some eagerly-awaited rematches...

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League has thrown up some fascinating fixtures, which is just as well, really, as the last 16 was largely devoid of real intrigue and intensity.

For the third successive season, holders Manchester City will face 14-time winners Real Madrid, whom the English outfit beat on their way to lifting the trophy last season, while Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich, meaning Harry Kane will be returning to north London (along with Eric Dier!).

Atletico Madrid's reward for eliminating Inter is a meeting with this season's surprise package, Borussia Dortmund, and the winner of that tie will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona, who have plenty of history on and off the field.

Article continues below

So, who are the big winners and losers of Friday morning's draw in Nyon? GOAL breaks it all down below...