Harry Kane picks 2025 highlight & reveals New Year’s ‘wish’: Bayern Munich & England striker ready to chase down more trophies after lifting silverware curse
Remarkable record: Kane's goal numbers at Bayern
Kane severed career-long ties with Tottenham in 2023 after growing tired of waiting on tangible success in north London. He opted to step out of his comfort zone, having become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer, and packed his bags for Germany.
Remarkable individual standards have been maintained at Bayern, with the prolific 32-year-old plundering 114 goals through 120 appearances. The majority of those have helped him to back-to-back Golden Boots.
Highlights & targets: Kane looks backwards and forwards
Kane hit 41 goals across all competitions last season and finally got his hands on a winners’ medal when claiming the German top-flight crown. Unsurprisingly, the memories made there represent his personal highlight from the last 12 months.
Kane has told his Cleats Club channel: “I think my favourite football moment from 2025 would have to be winning the Bundesliga. Obviously winning my first trophy, team trophy, in my career was an amazing feeling, a special moment for me and my team-mates and all my friends and family as well. It was great to get that one over the line. Had some special celebrations, enjoyed it a lot and helped motivate me to achieve many more things in the years to come.”
He went on to say when asked what his hopes are for 2026, with Bayern in the mix for domestic and continental honours while England are counting down the days to another bid for global glory: “My New Year’s wish is to keep improving and hopefully win a few more team trophies, including the World Cup.”
Kane's legacy: How superstar striker wants to be remembered
Kane is already a legend at Tottenham and could go on to become England’s GOAT, with a historic haul of 76 goals being recorded for the Three Lions.
Quizzed on what he wants his legacy to be once the day comes for record-shattering boots to be hung up for the final time, Kane said: “I want to be remembered as someone who gave everything during their career - worked as hard as they could to be the best that they possibly could, the best player, the best team-mate. I think that’s the most important thing.
“There is always going to be highs and lows throughout a career, for sure. It’s about staying true to yourself, staying humble, stay hard working. That’s where my mindset is. I never want to have any regrets when I’m finished that I could have done more. Always pushing myself to see how far I can get.”
How does it feel to score a goal? Kane explains
Bayern and England need Kane to continue finding the target with unerring regularity. If he does so, then they should have plenty to celebrate as a collective. The man himself will also revel in any effort that hits the back of the net.
Asked what it feels like to score in front of 75,000-plus spectators, Kane said: “Whenever I score a goal, especially at home at the Allianz Arena or at Wembley for England, and you hear the fans singing your name, that’s part of the reason you play football - to have that special connection and to send the fans home happy with your goals and winning games. I will never take that feeling for granted. I think it’s one of the best adrenaline rushes you can get. Hopefully there are many more to come.”
Bayern, who have gone unbeaten through 14 Bundesliga fixtures this season, have one more game to take in before reaching their winter break - with that contest taking place at Heidenheim on Sunday. Kane will head into that fixture with 31 goals being recorded through 25 outings for club and country this season - with that haul including three hat-tricks.
