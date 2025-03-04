Hansi Flick gives his verdict on Neymar's possible return to Barcelona ahead of Champions League tie with Benfica as Brazilian tipped to make sensational summer move
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has been asked about the possibility of Neymar coming back to the club ahead of their Champions League tie with Benfica.
- Flick opened up on Neymar transfer links
- Brazilian tipped to reunite with Catalan club
- Barca face Benfica in UCL on Wednesday