Hansi Flick under fire: Barcelona boss feeling the heat as 'kamikaze' high defensive line threatens to derail Blaugrana's title bids

The obvious counter-argument to the critics of Flick's high line is that it was integral to last season's success - and that was in spite of some initial reservations among the players.

"The first impression was shocking," former Barca defender Sergio Dominguez told SPORT. "[The coaches] told us, 'When the winger has the ball, the full-back has to press hard and the centre-backs have to move up with the full-back.' I had never seen that in football before. But when the first match comes and you catch the opposition offside nine times, and then seven times in the second, everyone followed the idea because it got results." Spectacular results, too.

Barca defeated Real Madrid four times on their way to winning a domestic treble, and it's worth remembering that Flick's bold footballing philosophy was widely lauded after the first Clasico of the 2025-26 campaign: a stunning 4-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu in which Kylian Mbappe was infamously flagged offside eight times.

However, when Henry said after the 3-3 draw with Brugge that we're "seeing the same mistakes as last season", he definitely had a point. Barca were the best team in Spain last season, but they were far from flawless. Opponents were very open about the fact that in the days leading up to games against the Catalans they would work on beating the initial press with clever movement and precise passing, before then trying to exploit the space in behind the Blaugrana backline with well-timed through balls for pacey widemen to chase.

It didn't always work, of course. As Mallorca midfielder Sergi Darder told ESPN, "If Barca play with that line, there's a reason for it. It's difficult [to break down]. So, it's easy to know what you have to do against a defence like that, but hard to actually do it."

This season, though, fewer teams are falling into Barca's offside trap.