Hansi Flick 2023Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Hansi Flick to Barcelona is back on! Ex-Bayern Munich boss agrees to replace Xavi despite current coach's U-turn on summer departure

Hans-Dieter FlickXavi HernandezBarcelonaTransfersLaLiga

Hansi Flick has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to replace Xavi at the end of the campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Flick reaches agreement with Barcelona
  • Xavi could leave at the end of the season
  • Decision to be made after final La Liga game
Article continues below

Editors' Picks