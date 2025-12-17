+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hall of fame Roberto Carlos
Marco Trombetta

GOAL's Hall of Fame: Roberto Carlos - the greatest full-back in history

Modernising the role of a full-back 30 years ago, Roberto Carlos undoubtedly set the benchmark. A tactical genius and a physical specimen, the Real Madrid and Brazil legend won countless trophies at club and international level, contributing bucket loads of goals and assists. No one in the past, present or future can ever claim to be his equal - he was that good.

Growing up watching Roberto Carlos was an unforgettable experience. What he produced on the pitch remains ingrained in the brain. Memories that'll last a lifetime.

Those who weren't able to witness Roberto Carlos' genius need to catch up - pull up one of the many YouTube videos showcasing his immense talents at least once a day and educate yourself. You won't regret it.

Football has certainly evolved, but as far back as 30 years ago there were players capable of being revolutionary, undoubtedly ahead of their time and comparable, if not better, than the superstars playing today. In a modern era where tactics and fixed ideologies have become king in football, moments of magic are fleeting. A football pitch was truly Roberto Carlos' playground.

  • The best there ever was

    Acute nostalgia? Annoying rhetoric? Call it what you want but every great champion or legend of the past has had their so-called heir in the years that have followed, at least in terms of characteristics.

    We've witnessed a flood of the 'new this' or 'new that'. Those sorts of comparisons can occasionally ring true, although more often than not they're way off the mark. Indeed, for certain players the comparisons simply don't exist and, with that in mind, have you ever heard of the 'new Roberto Carlos'? It's unlikely, and that's because there's never been a player who even came close to replicating the brilliant Brazilian. And in truth, there never will be.

    Roberto Carlos is unique, a player who has no equal and whose talent cannot be replicated. When people say 'one is born every 100 years', with Roberto Carlos that feels like an understatement. Not only in terms of his technical ability but also his physique. Standing at 168 centimeters tall and weighing 70 kilos, Roberto Carlos was a compact pocket rocket with almost supernatural explosive power. Possessing incredible strength - his quadriceps measured 66 and 68 centimeters - Roberto Carlos could also run 100 meters in less than 11 seconds. Rapid.

    A gift from Mother Nature, remember that, back then, there wasn't comparable equipment, and even the biggest clubs in world football didn't have multiple dedicated fitness coaches or the state-of-the-art facilities that we see today. And yet here we had a player who was able to endure 70 matches a season without injury or complaint. Incredible.

  • Real Madrid's Roberto Carlos reacts afteAFP

    The perfect full-back

    In a modern era where defined tactical roles practically don't exist anymore, Roberto Carlos transformed the full-back position. Of course, the Brazilian is best known for his highlight reels of astounding free-kicks, slaloming runs with the ball at his feet and that juggernaut of a left foot that's capable of beating a goalkeeper from 40 yards out, but there's also flashes of genius that you won't find on YouTube. 

    Indeed, the legendary Real Madrid left-back consistently demonstrated extraordinary tactical intelligence, positional awareness and an ability to recognise danger that meant he was just as decisive when dealing with opponents charging down his side as he was causing havoc at the other end of the pitch.

    In the true Galactico era of Real Madrid, he was perhaps the only irreplaceable player, given his effectiveness as both a defender and an offensive weapon. He'd instil fear in opposing goalkeepers with his darting runs and accurate arrowed shots, while also being able to race to the byline and deliver a pinpoint cross before rushing back to stop any counter-attacking opportunities. A motivator for his team-mates, Roberto Carlos played with leadership and charisma. A train that never knew when to stop.

  • A bona fide icon

    Roberto Carlos will go down as an icon. Not only for his otherworldly talent displayed on the pitch but also for his impact within advertising and the video gaming world. Those young enough to have played the earliest iterations of Pro Evolution Soccer, for example, will look back fondly at being able to unleash the Brazilian's incredible speed and shot power on human and AI opponents. Unstoppable.

    Aside from the free-kicks that defied physics and his unique and inimitable status, too little is said about Roberto Carlos' career achievements. In terms of titles, Roberto Carlos won La Liga four times, he lifted the Champions League on three occasions, claimed two Intercontinental Cups, a World Cup and two Copa America trophies. In total, he scored 69 goals wearing the famous white of Real Madrid, and goes down as one of the most prolific defenders in the club's storied history, behind only long-serving stalwarts Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos.

    He was also crowned as the best defender in the Champions League for two consecutive years and came second in the Ballon d'Or voting in 2002, behind his team-mate and friend Ronaldo. Four years later, he also achieved the honour of having made the most appearances for Real Madrid of any player born outside of Spain, surpassing the great Alfredo Di Stefano. A born winner and perhaps one of the most consistent Brazilian players of all-time, with Roberto Carlos playing 10 seasons at the very highest level. 

    In short, Roberto Carlos has to go down as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. A monumental footballer, and something even more than a generational icon. He's an idol, a role model, and a shining example for those who want to start playing football. And to answer the question of whether we'll ever see 'the next Roberto Carlos'? Impossible.

