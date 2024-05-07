‘Is there a great American player?’ - MLS told how to build on ‘Lionel Messi effect’ & sold out NFL stadiums by FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino has advised MLS on how to build on the “Lionel Messi effect”, with the FIFA president asking: “Is there a great American player?”
- Argentine icon plying his trade in the States
- Helped to attract interest from around the world
- Work to be done on enhancing domestic game