Can Graham Potter revive Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Sweden's £235m forward line in time to earn World Cup 2026 qualification?

Chelsea and West Ham supporters (and maybe even some players) would obviously take issue with Olsson's positive appraisal of Potter's leadership qualities - he was allegedly dismissed as a 'yes man' by some squad members at Stamford Bridge and derogatorily referred to as 'Harry' or 'Hogwarts'. However, simply speaking the local language in his first press conference as Sweden boss enabled Potter to make a far more positive first impression than Tomasson, who only ever engaged with the press in English.
"It's a big honour for me to be here. I'm very proud," he said. "I understand Swedish football well, and I just think, as the national team head coach, it's important to at least try [to speak the language]. I wouldn't say I'm already back up to speed, to be honest - obviously it's been a long time since I spoke Swedish, and I wasn't particularly fluent when I left. So, it's been a bit of a mix of upskilling myself, while at the same time watching games and watching players, and making sure that we get a team and a group now that we can go forward with."
It's hardly an ideal situation, of course. Potter is taking over a team low on confidence in the middle of a qualification campaign. Still, the mere fact that Tomasson has been dismissed should lift the spirits of players like Elanga, who reportedly had issues with the Dane's "damned system". Captain Victor Lindelof was also put in an awkward position by Tomasson's public falling-out with goalkeeper Olsen, who vowed never to play for the coach again after being dropped for last month's game against the Swiss.
Funnily enough, Sweden already being out of the running for automatic qualification is also a plus for Potter. The only way they can now make it to the World Cup is through the play-offs - which the Scandinavians are almost certain to make due to them topping their Nations League group. As a result, Potter's first two games, against Switzerland and Slovenia, are effectively free hits, opportunities for him to prepare for the knockout games in March that will decide whether Sweden go to the World Cup, and whether the manager's short-term contract is extended.
The problem, though, is that Gyokeres is presently unavailable through injury, while Isak hasn't played a minute of competitive football for Liverpool since October 22, meaning there will unquestionably be a limit on how much game time the British-record signing can be afforded. In that context, it may well be difficult for Potter to get Sweden firing again - at least initially. As Tomasson lamented before his dismissal, "We have forgotten how to score goals and I don't know why."
Potter basically has two games and five months to come up with an answer. If he doesn't, the Swedish FA will be left counting the considerable cost of failing to qualify for a second successive World Cup - despite being in possession of two of the most valuable strikers in the game today.