Goncalo Ramos reveals harrowing 20-day 'bleeding and vomiting' ordeal as €80m PSG striker opens up on 'difficult' first season at Parc des Princes Paris Saint-GermainGoncalo RamosLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos has revealed how a colon infection left him "bleeding and vomiting" for 20 days over the festive period.