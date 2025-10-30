Getty Images Sport
He's going nowhere! Koln boss dismisses hype surrounding 'very promising' Said El Mala amid Bayern Munich and Man City links
Interest for Mala from different parts of Europe
El Mala has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern, with head scout Nils Schmadtke reportedly informing Koln of the Bavarians' interest in the winger. However, Koln are said to have taken a firm stance on the matter, making it clear that they will not accept an offer below their club-record sale of €50 million (£44m/$58m). Earlier in the summer, Premier League side Brighton reportedly submitted a €20m (£17m/$23m) bid, which was rejected by Koln. Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the player’s situation, while Bayern’s domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund are expected to rival them for El Mala’s signature, with Bayern currently considered the frontrunners.
- Getty Images Sport
Kessler
In an interview with Sport1, Koln sporting director Kessler explained that the club extended El Mala’s contract in the summer until 2030 after successful negotiations.
“We had a long meeting with him and his representatives in the summer and extended his contract, which runs until 2029, by another year until 2030," he said. “With this, we have made a clear statement that we see our future with him and are very happy that Said is with us.”
He added: "His first appearances were very promising. However, it shouldn't be forgotten that the match against Dortmund at the weekend was only his second start in the Bundesliga. Expectations in Cologne can be immense, also due to the media environment."
El Mala earns Kompany praise and eyes Podolski's number
El Mala joined Koln from Viktoria Koln and spent the entire 2024–25 season out on loan before breaking into the first team. In his debut Bundesliga season, El Mala has played a key role in Koln’s strong start to the 2025–26 campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist to help the club rise to sixth in the table.
El Mala’s quick feet, decision-making, and ability to drive play through midfield have not only earned him praise in Germany but also attracted attention from Europe’s top clubs. Despite his tall frame, his acceleration and agility allow him to change direction rapidly, making him a difficult opponent for defenders, particularly in one-on-one situations. Operating on the right side of Lukas Kwasniok’s 3-4-3 system, El Mala often drifts inside to find space between the lines while allowing wingback Jakub Kaminski to make overlapping runs to deliver crosses. His movement, timing, and technical skill make him a key figure in Koln’s attack. During counterattacks, he uses his blistering pace to run behind defenders and exploit open spaces.
El Mala’s rapid rise has drawn comparisons to German legend Lukas Podolski, and the youngster is reportedly eyeing the latter's iconic number 10 shirt, which has remained vacant since 2012. His versatility also earned praise from Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany, who says he admires the winger’s dynamic style but urged caution given his limited experience.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?Kessler and Koln fans will hope that El Mala continues his development at the club and remains with them for the foreseeable future as they try to fend off interest from Bayern Munich and several English clubs. As for El Mala, he will aim to gain as much experience as possible this season before evaluating his options at the end of the campaign.
Advertisement