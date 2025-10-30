+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
1. FC Köln v FC Augsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Rohit Rajeev

He's going nowhere! Koln boss dismisses hype surrounding 'very promising' Said El Mala amid Bayern Munich and Man City links

Koln sporting director Thomas Kessler has moved to calm the hype surrounding rising star Said El Mala, following reports of interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs. El Mala has committed his future to Koln by signing a contract until 2030 and the director insists he will not be sold any time soon by the Bundesliga side.

  • Interest for Mala from different parts of Europe

    El Mala has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern, with head scout Nils Schmadtke reportedly informing Koln of the Bavarians' interest in the winger. However, Koln are said to have taken a firm stance on the matter, making it clear that they will not accept an offer below their club-record sale of €50 million (£44m/$58m). Earlier in the summer, Premier League side Brighton reportedly submitted a €20m (£17m/$23m) bid, which was rejected by Koln. Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the player’s situation, while Bayern’s domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund are expected to rival them for El Mala’s signature, with Bayern currently considered the frontrunners.

    • Advertisement
  • 1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Round TwoGetty Images Sport

    Kessler

    In an interview with Sport1, Koln sporting director Kessler explained that the club extended El Mala’s contract in the summer until 2030 after successful negotiations. 

    “We had a long meeting with him and his representatives in the summer and extended his contract, which runs until 2029, by another year until 2030," he said. “With this, we have made a clear statement that we see our future with him and are very happy that Said is with us.”

    He added: "His first appearances were very promising. However, it shouldn't be forgotten that the match against Dortmund at the weekend was only his second start in the Bundesliga. Expectations in Cologne can be immense, also due to the media environment."

  • El Mala earns Kompany praise and eyes Podolski's number

    El Mala joined Koln from Viktoria Koln and spent the entire 2024–25 season out on loan before breaking into the first team. In his debut Bundesliga season, El Mala has played a key role in Koln’s strong start to the 2025–26 campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist to help the club rise to sixth in the table.

    El Mala’s quick feet, decision-making, and ability to drive play through midfield have not only earned him praise in Germany but also attracted attention from Europe’s top clubs. Despite his tall frame, his acceleration and agility allow him to change direction rapidly, making him a difficult opponent for defenders, particularly in one-on-one situations. Operating on the right side of Lukas Kwasniok’s 3-4-3 system, El Mala often drifts inside to find space between the lines while allowing wingback Jakub Kaminski to make overlapping runs to deliver crosses. His movement, timing, and technical skill make him a key figure in Koln’s attack. During counterattacks, he uses his blistering pace to run behind defenders and exploit open spaces.

    El Mala’s rapid rise has drawn comparisons to German legend Lukas Podolski, and the youngster is reportedly eyeing the latter's iconic number 10 shirt, which has remained vacant since 2012. His versatility also earned praise from Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany, who says he admires the winger’s dynamic style but urged caution given his limited experience.

  • 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 v FC Augsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Kessler and Koln fans will hope that El Mala continues his development at the club and remains with them for the foreseeable future as they try to fend off interest from Bayern Munich and several English clubs. As for El Mala, he will aim to gain as much experience as possible this season before evaluating his options at the end of the campaign.
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen crest
Werder Bremen
SVW
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP