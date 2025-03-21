GOAL6 predictions: Your chance to win £100k as we back England to go goal crazy & Kylian Mbappe to fire France past Croatia in Nations League

The international break may not be everyone's cup of tea but you might warm to it more when you realise you could pocket £100,000, simply by playing our prediction game GOAL6.
Predict the results of six fixtures from the international matches taking place this weekend and you could be a big winner - it's that easy.
Sign up and get your scorelines submitted by 19.30 (GMT) on Friday, March 21, and you'll be in with a chance of claiming the prize.
GOAL6 is completely FREE to play - simply log into your GOAL account, or create one if you're new, and take part in the latest gameweek.
Below, GOAL takes a closer look at the six fixtures we've selected this week, providing the latest team news, form and past meetings, plus our own tips, to help you make those crucial predictions.