Gladbach's Gio Reyna, Celtic's Auston Trusty, and the five USMNT hopefuls with something to prove this November camp

A national team camp is a strange thing - especially when there’s nothing tangible to play for. The USMNT find themselves in an unusual position: World Cup qualification is already secured, and there’s no real pressure to win over the next two weeks. But with the tournament on home soil fast approaching, the vibes for friendlies have never been more intense. And with public scrutiny only intensifying, what actually happens on the pitch matters way more than in any normal friendly.

Of course, if the U.S. were full strength, this would be more of a test than an uncertain couple of weeks. Christian Pulisic has just returned from injury and was reportedly held out of this camp by AC Milan as a precaution. Tyler Adams is also sidelined, while Chris Richards was reportedly kept back by Crystal Palace. Yunus Musah has fallen out of favor recently, and Weston McKennie will watch from home after being left out of the squad.

That does leave a little room for some people to impress. Gio Reyna is the headline addition. But there are others, too, who could make an impact in what most will hope is set to be the final camp of uncertainty ahead of the 2026 cycle...