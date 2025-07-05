Remember when Giovani Dos Santos scored a wondergoal in the 2011 Gold Cup Final against Tim Howard and the USMNT?

Article continues below
One of Mexico’s most unforgettable goals in Gold Cup history came from Giovani Dos Santos in the 2011 final against the United States.
Gio scored a moment of pure magic. After drawing U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard out of his goal, he chipped the ball with exquisite technique into the top corner - arguably one of the tournament’s most beautiful strikes and a highlight in Mexico’s national team legacy. This year marks the 14th anniversary of what’s widely celebrated as the best goal ever seen in Gold Cup history.