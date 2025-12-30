Gilberto Mora tops Liga MX player value rankings at $11 million, Allan Saint-Maximin and USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas in top 10

Mora’s surge is the result of an exceptional 2025 in which he impressed at both club and international level. Even with his Apertura campaign ending earlier than expected, his impact across competitions and with Mexico drew widespread attention, including from European scouts, a factor that played a key role in his rise to the top of the rankings.

Over the course of the year, Mora scored 12 goals across Liga MX, Leagues Cup, and international tournaments. That total made him the most prolific scorer worldwide in the 2025 calendar year among players under 17, finishing three goals clear of Bayern Munich prospect Lennart Karl and Irish striker Michael Noonan.

At club level, nine of those goals came with Xolos de Tijuana - seven in Liga MX play and two in the Leagues Cup - while he added three more at the U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he took on a leading role for El Tri.