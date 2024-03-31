Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich 2023Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Georgia Stanway has nerves of steel! Lionesses star nets perfect penalty to give Bayern Munich dream start in DFB-Pokal semi-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt

Georgia StanwayBayern MunichWomen's football

Lionesses star Georgia Stanway converted from the spot to give Bayern Munich a dream start against Eintracht Frankfurt in their DFB Pokal semi-final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Stanway gives Bayern the lead
  • Slots perfect penalty past Frankfurt
  • Match level at halftime after Reuteler equalizer

Editors' Picks