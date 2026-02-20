Getty Images Sport
Gavi takes big step towards Barcelona return in huge boost for Hansi Flick as La Liga title battle with Real Madrid heats up
Midfield engine returns to the fold
Barcelona have been handed a monumental boost in their quest for silverware as midfield anchor Gavi finally made his long-awaited return to group training. According Marca, the 21-year-old was greeted with the traditional "tunnel of slaps" by his team-mates on Friday morning, marking a significant emotional and physical milestone in a recovery process that has tested his resolve. After months of gruelling individual work behind closed doors, seeing the Spain international back among the first-team squad provides a timely lift for head coach Flick.
This development signifies that Gavi has entered the final straight of a journey that began with heartbreak. While he had previously been spotted performing light drills and individual ball work, Friday’s session represented the first time he integrated into collective tactical work since his surgery. For Flick, having such a combative and talented asset nearing contention is akin to a world-class "new signing" to aid Barca's domestic and European ambitions.
A cautious approach to a full recovery
Despite the excitement surrounding Gavi's return to the training pitch, Barca are maintaining a policy of extreme caution. Following a medical procedure of this magnitude, the medical staff and coaching team are unwilling to pin a definitive date on his competitive return. Flick is reportedly adamant that the midfielder must not be rushed, as the priority remains his long-term health rather than an immediate short-term impact.
The club understand that the intensity of La Liga and the Champions League requires Gavi to be at 100 percent before he is subjected to the rigours of match action once again. There is a collective effort within the hierarchy to shield the player from any unnecessary pressure. Having dealt with significant setbacks in the past, the psychological aspect of his return is being managed as carefully as the physiological one.
The consensus among the staff is that his evolution over the coming days will dictate the next steps, with a focus on avoiding any potential relapse.
Flick and staff preach patience
Flick has been vocal about the importance of Gavi to his project but remains steadfast in his refusal to gamble with the youngster's fitness. The German coach believes that while the player's spirit is willing, the medical protocol must be followed to the letter to ensure he remains a fixture in the side for years to come.
The technical staff have noted that the transition from group training to 90-minute match fitness is a distinct hurdle that requires time and patience. They are monitoring how his knee reacts to the change in pace, contact, and multidirectional movement inherent in competitive sessions before making a final decision on his squad inclusion.
Furthermore, the club’s medical team highlighted that Gavi is currently right on schedule according to the original prognosis following his surgery in September. Next week marks the five-month anniversary of the operation, a timeline that experts originally estimated for his return to full training.
The focus now shifts to building his aerobic capacity and sharpness alongside the peers who have led the charge in his absence. The staff are delighted with his progress but emphasise that the green light for a matchday squad will only come when he can complete full, high-intensity sessions without any adverse reactions.
- (C)Getty Images
Integrated training and the title run-in
The timing of Gavi's return could hardly be better for Barcelona as they navigate a high-stakes title race with arch-rivals Real Madrid. His tenacity and ball-winning ability offer Flick a profile that is unique within the current squad. Beyond the immediate on-pitch impact, Gavi’s return aligns with a period of stability for the club’s youth-centric core. With reports suggesting the club is also working on a contract renewal for fellow youngster Marc Bernal, the message from Barcelona is clear: the future is being built around La Masia’s brightest gems. Integrating Gavi back into the tactical system will be the priority over the coming month.
Gavi is unlikely to feature when Barca face Levante in La Liga on Sunday. However, he may be available for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 in mid-March.
