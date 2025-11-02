Getty Images Sport
Gary Neville names the 'only team' that can stop Arsenal winning Premier League title as he rules Pep Guardiola's Man City out of race
Neville still considers Gunners to win title
The former England defender once again claimed that he still believes that Arsenal are the team to beat this year, as he considers them the favourites to win the league title due to a strong squad at Mikel Arteta's disposal. Neville had earlier revealed how many points the Gunners would need to secure to seal the title, as he said on the Gary Neville Podcast: "This has got to be them, hasn't it? This has got to be their year. This is the fourth season on the bounce that I've had them to win the league, but they're not necessarily miles better, they're repeating their levels of consistency, and that's all they're going to have to do this year to win the league. They're not going to have to go and get 100 points, they're not going to have to get even 90 or 95 points to win the league, mid-80s, high 80s will win them this title, and they can do that.
"I mentioned before about the other teams [being] inconsistent and unreliable, that's not this Arsenal team. They're very reliable. You can trust them. The way in which they defend is fantastic. They're all around each other. They don't concede goals. They've got a threat up front in multiple areas. They've not got a sensational centre-forward, but they've got a battering ram up there as honest as a day's long, and that can work for them. They've got [Eberechi] Eze, they've got so they've got [Noni] Madueke, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard, lots of players who can contribute goals. They've got [Declan] Rice who can obviously deliver in set-pieces. They've got four fantastic full-backs and three excellent centre-backs."
'‘Liverpool are the only team'
Speaking to NBC Sports, the United icon said: "Look, Arsenal can lose the title from here. I understand why Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal players and even the fans will play down the idea that they have to win it this season. But they’re the most consistent team and they’ve been building up to this now for three or four seasons. I actually tipped them for the title for the past three seasons and they’ve obviously fallen short. I thought they should have been there last season when Liverpool won it because I thought if Man City dropped off, Arsenal had to be the team to do it. There won’t be many people making excuses for Arsenal this season and that’s not me applying pressure to Arsenal, I just think they’re the best team in the league and they’ve got the right squad. It’s only November so it’s crazy to suggest you should win the league from here – but they should and if you’re not Mikel Arteta or an Arsenal player you can say that quite confidently.
"The reason I say I’m confident Arsenal will win the league is because you always think about what can stop a team. If Liverpool lost Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah in previous seasons they would be in trouble. But I can’t think of any player Arsenal might lose now and it would mean they would lose the title… even the two centre-backs because of the summer signings. Every position is covered. Bukayo Saka was that player in the past but Noni Madueke came in when he was injured. Everywhere, they are properly doubled up with the same level of quality or only a small drop-off. So who’s going to take it off them? Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it. ‘I don’t think Man City are going to get back to a level they’ve been at previously and come back at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is a genius but he hasn’t got the players or the team playing at the level needed. Liverpool are the only team but they would have to get back on track very quickly."
Liverpool back to winning ways
The Reds finally ended their torrid four-game losing streak in the Premier League on Saturday as they beat Aston Villa at home 2-0 to secure crucial three points and climbed up to the third position on the league table for now. Mohamed Salah finally found his scoring boots as he broke the deadlock before Ryan Gravenberch to sealed the win for the reigning English champions.
Can Arsenal finally bring the Premier League home
After enduring heartbreaks towards the end of the season in the last few campaigns, Arsenal are finally looking like a well-oiled side that are ready to go all the way and lift the coveted Premier League title. On Saturday, they registered their ninth consecutive win across all competitions against Burnley in the league and are seven points clear at the summit.
They next face Slavia Praha in a Champions League away fixture on Tuesday, before travelling to Sunderland for a Premier League clash on November 8.
