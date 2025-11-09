'Really worrying' - Gary Neville says Liverpool are asking 'to be beaten' by Manchester City as Roy Keane lays into 'dreadful' Reds

Liverpool trailed City 2-0 at the break and were incredibly disappointing in a half which could have laid down a marker for the rest of the season. The Premier League champions have been disappointing in defence this season, and a mix-up between Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate after just 10 minutes proved that deep issues remained. Jeremy Doku raced clear and was fouled by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the box, allowing Erling Haaland the chance to open the scoring from the spot.

The Reds' shot-stopper made up for his foul and produced a good save down to his left to keep out the Norwegian goal-machine. The miss shocked fans around the world, who are so accustomed to Haaland burying most chances that fall his way.

The shock only lasted so long, though, as Haaland towered above Konate to head home and put City on the path to victory after 29 minutes. The Reds fought back and Virgil van Dijk thought he had levelled, but VAR ruled out his header for an offside against Andy Robertson. The incredibly contentious decision frustrated Liverpool, who had their anger compounded by Nico Gonzalez’s drive on the brink of half-time.

The Spanish midfielder hit a low shot from distance, which deflected off Van Dijk, who had stuck out a lazy right leg to block the effort. With the game at 2-0, Liverpool looked out of the contest and, potentially, out of the title race.