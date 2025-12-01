Gary Lineker bizarrely forced to defend himself from ridicule as ex-Match of the Day presenter is spotted walking with woman on holiday in Mexico

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was among the first to share the video of Lineker on social media. It had been taken by a fellow holidaymaker in Mexico and shows the 65-year-old former Three Lions striker out and about with a female companion who was unidentified at that point.

Robinson, who has been quick to question some of Lineker’s behaviour in the past - especially his views on political matters - reposted the video in question on his accounts and asked: “What are you up to here @GaryLineker?” He was insinuating that Lineker was enjoying the company of somebody who he should not have been.