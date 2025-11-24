Getty Images Sport
'Not even near' - Frustrated Ruben Amorim lays into Man Utd players after falling to dismal defeat to 10-man Everton and wishes they were fighting among themselves
United fail to take advantage of red card
Gueye was sent off in the 13th minute for raising his hands to team-mate Michael Keane's face in frustration after Casemiro had whistled a shot wide following passive defending from Everton. The Toffees had dominated the early stages of the game and they became emboldened by the red card, taking the lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's piledriver and then defending it astutely throughout the second half even as the Red Devils had 75 percent possession.
Amorim said he did not agree with the decision to send off Gueye and he was happy to admit that Everton fully deserved to win. It was the first time the Toffees had won at Old Trafford since 2013, when David Moyes was in charge of United. It was also Moyes' first victory at Old Trafford as an opposing manager in 18 attempts.
Amorim: We deserved to lose
Amorim told a press conference: "I think they were a better team with 11. They then worked really well with 10 men for 70 minutes. So I think we deserved to lose. We didn't play well. We didn't play with the right intensity. I know which point we are in the moment. So we are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions in the league. We have a lot to do, and we need to be perfect to win games. We were not perfect.
"I feel afraid of returning of this feeling of last season, that is my biggest concern. So we need to work together. We are going to work together. I'm not going. The players are trying, but we need to be better so we have training tomorrow, and we are going to prepare the next one."
Amorim: Fighting is not a bad thing
Amorim admitted he was envious of Everton's determination to win the game and their desire, even though it led to a sending off. He explained: "Fighting is not a bad thing. Fighting doesn't mean that they don't like each other. Fighting is that if you lose the ball, I will fight you, because we will suffer a goal. That was my feeling. And I don't agree with that sending off. We can fight with team-mates. I know it's violent conduct, and the referee explained but I don't agree with that. I hope my players, when they lose the ball, they fight each other. Now they cannot get sent off a sent off, but that [players fighting with each other] is a good feeling, not a bad feeling."
United 'not ready' to capitalise on Liverpool & City defeats
United had the opportunity to go up to fifth in the Premier League after Bournemouth dropped points against West Ham, Tottenham were thrashed by Arsenal and arch rivals Liverpool and Manchester City were beaten by Nottingham Forest and Newcastle respectively. Instead they are 10th in the table after 12 matches, level on 18 points with Everton and 11 points off leaders Arsenal.
The Red Devils visit fifth-placed Crystal Palace next Sunday but Amorim was disappointed that they were not energised by the other results on the weekend and performed so sluggishly against Everton.
"It is my responsibility to explain the game, and today, it was not one mistake of one individual, it was the team," said the United boss. "The way we saw the results of the weekend. We should get inside the pitch with a different level of excitement, that is, that is my feeling. It doesn't matter if you are playing well, making good passes, but the feeling and Old Trafford was there, saying we are all here to give a big step up, and I felt that we were not ready again."
