From big-spending LAFC to USMNT-focused Colorado Rapids to world-class Atlanta United: MLS coaching vacancies - ranked

2025 record: 12W-15L-7T

2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $22.2 million (eighth in MLS)

Change: The Red Bulls announced they would not retain manager Sandro Schwarz as part of a larger roster shakeup on Oct. 27.

Pros: The New York City metro area is an easy sell for foreign stars, and the Red Bulls have recruited big names throughout their history, from Thierry Henry to Emil Forsberg. This is also a team that has started to spend again after years of largely relying on its academy.

The team also announced a new training ground, with the site expected to cost $112 million. Sports Illustrated Stadium opened in 2010 and has aged relatively well, providing a strong atmosphere - even when the team does not sell out.

And it should be noted that New Jersey, where many Red Bulls academy players reside, is a soccer hotbed. Tyler Adams, Tim Howard, Jozy Altidore, John Tolkin and Michael Bradley all got their starts with the Metrostars/Red Bulls.

Cons: The Red Bulls spend more on their payroll, and have a glowing soccer-specific stadium, but they can't help the perception that they are behind rivals NYCFC - especially with the Pigeons announcing their $780 million stadium. Being in New York City, compared to playing in Harrison, New Jersey, does matter, especially for fans and potential stars.

The Red Bull approach is proven. But if the club insists its managers stick to its renowned high-pressing style, it's going to limit the options. And although the team has shown a willingness to invest in key players, its decision to end a months-long pursuit of former Tottenham star Timo Warner was confounding.

Current star player: Emil Forsberg. He remains the focal point for RBNY, finishing the season with 11 goals and 11 assists.

Ideal candidate: Savarese, who scored the club's first goal in its history, is the emotional favorite, but he's not in the Red Bulls' mold. If that is a sticking point, how about Red Bulls II coach Bradley? The Red Bulls have gotten into a pattern of hiring middling European managers and their biggest successes have come at the hands of American managers with roots in the state.

Mike Petke and Jesse Marsch are the only two coaches to lead the Red Bulls to the Supporters' Shield. It might be time to go back to that formula.