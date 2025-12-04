+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tadeo AllendeGOAL
Tom Hindle

From afterthought to indispensable: Tadeo Allende is Inter Miami’s No. 2 man behind Lionel Messi - and may determine their MLS Cup fate

Tadeo Allende struggled early, but his hot streak has arrived at the perfect time - and Inter Miami may need him more than ever in their push for MLS Cup.

Early in the season, Tadeo Allende kept missing chances - and he got plenty of them. The Argentine attacking midfielder, brought in by Inter Miami on loan from Celta Vigo last winter, was supposed to be the final piece in the Herons’ attack. His job was straightforward: bury the opportunities that would inevitably fall his way.

And there were always going to be plenty. That’s the reality of playing with Lionel Messi. When Messi gets on the ball, opponents tilt, their shape breaks, and gaps appear everywhere. The responsibility then shifts to those around him to exploit those spaces, time their runs and, ultimately, finish. Soccer is more nuanced than that - the rotations, the off-ball movements, the choreographed patterns - but at its core, Allende’s remit boiled down to one thing.

The problem was that he wasn’t finishing often enough. His 15 goals in all competitions looked solid on paper and even exceeded his xG, but Miami created such a high volume of chances that it always felt like there were more out there for him. Too often, he wasn’t getting into the most dangerous spots, and a few big opportunities slipped away.

Now, that has changed. Allende has found his scoring touch - and at the perfect time. Miami are charging toward MLS Cup, with Messi producing at a historic postseason rate, tying the league’s all-time playoff goals record with eight. But Allende has become the razor-sharp edge that completes the picture. And on Saturday, against Vancouver, the version of Allende that shows up may well determine whether Javier Mascherano’s side survives or goes home.

  • Javier Mascherano Inter Miami 2025Getty

    A puzzling acquisition

    And now, we have to talk about Inter Miami’s transfer policy. It’s a tiring thing to discuss, all said. Many eagle-eyed onlookers noticed that the Herons focused heavily on Argentina-born talent. Their manager, Mascherano, played with Messi. Some dubbed Miami’s moves "Messi’s signings." Leo gets what Leo wants. And there could be an element of truth there. 

    One thing is for certain, though, Allende ran counter to a lot of what Miami needed. The Herons, during last year’s playoffs, were undone by a lack of pace in central defense and aging legs in midfield. What they required was a center back capable of stewarding a backline and a rugged, MLS-experienced supporting cast to plug holes in the midfield. 

    What they got, instead, were questionable options in defense and a Celta Vigo loanee with no MLS experience. Allende was a strange acquisition, unproven in the Spanish top flight and relatively inexperienced for a mid-table club in the Argentine league before. 

    The messaging from the club was that Allende could contribute all over. 

    "We're pleased to bring in attacker Tadeo Allende to further strengthen our attack. Tadeo's versatility bolsters our options up front as he can perform in different positions across the pitch. We're excited to bring him on board to help us compete in multiple competitions in 2025," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí at the time. 

  • Inter Miami CF v SE Palmeiras: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    A mixed start

    Allende was a mainstay in the side from the first minute, playing, as the club had promised, in a variety of different roles. But his primary task was, like for Messi's Argentina, to put in plenty of legwork and open spaces for when their star man had the ball - and do everything to win it back when they lost it. The early returns were good enough. Allende found the back of the net in four straight, and looked a real threat in the opening stages of the season. 

    But the goals soon dried up. After bagging against Charlotte on March 15, Allende went two months without finding the net. In that time, he tallied 15 shots - over two per game - and put just three of them on target. His chances were all pretty good ones, too, shots from close range - often from Messi feeds. In effect, Allende was asked to apply a finishing touch. And he wasn't doing it. 

    Still, he was good enough off the ball to justify his inclusion, and the mere fact that he chipped in here and there with a goal made him a worthy addition. He started all but six of Miami's regular season games in all competitions, and scored a crucial goal against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup.

    As for Miami, things were a little mixed. The Herons probably reached par as a team, losing to a superior side in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, finishing third in the Eastern Conference, and getting bounced from the Club World Cup by Champions League winners PSG. And, to be clear, Allende was not the problem for the Herons. Defense was a clear issue. But Miami didn't lose a single game in which he scored. 

    It couldn't be ignored: when Allende was finding the net, good things were happening.

  • Getting hot in the playoffs

    In the playoffs, though, something has clicked. Somehow, Allende has become lethal. He has scored eight thus far in the postseason and seven in his last three games. He's not missing tap-ins, skewing headers, or making silly mistakes. His hat-trick that carried Miami past NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Finals was a truly wonderful thing, three excellent finishes to cap off a fine performance

    The third goal simply had Mascherano laughing. Yannick Bright provided the pass in behind. Allende timed his run perfectly, beat the defender for pace, and, with time to think, consider the angles, measure his shot, and contemplate all of the ways he could miss, he unleashed a delightful chip that floated over NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese and into the back of the net. It was the finish of a seasoned striker and a player operating with total confidence in his own abilities.

    Mascherano suggested it was all about confidence: 

    "There’s nothing stronger in soccer than a player’s conviction. When your players are convinced where to go and which road… tactics don’t exist anymore, nothing else exists. For me, is about joining them in that conviction and make the less mistakes," he said after the win. 

  • luis suarez(C)Getty Images

    A slumping Luis Suarez

    Messi, historically, has needed a running mate. These things usually just happen, in truth. At Barcelona, he was surrounded by elite attacking talent everywhere: Neymar, Thierry Henry, Suarez, David Villa - to name a few. At PSG, he had Kylian Mbappe. For Argentina, various superstars have come and gone. 

    This isn’t necessarily American sports where a single superstar can be entirely shut down. You can’t ever really guard Messi out of a game. But he does need help. Last year, that was Suarez, who was truly excellent in his maiden MLS campaign. This season, though, his form has dropped. Suarez isn’t ineffective altogether, but his goal return has plummeted, and he, like Allende, was missing chances for fun at times. Miami, then, needed someone to step up at the right time. 

    And more broadly, that’s the role that Allende has fulfilled with aplomb. He is the clinical No. 2 at the moment, the reliable guy to make things happen when Messi is otherwise occupied. And perhaps more importantly, he’s the guy that Messi trusts enough to give the ball to. With Suarez slumping, that could be invaluable.

  • Inter Miami CF v New York City FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    The key to it all?

    And so we arrive at Saturday. It will be an interesting one for Mascherano. Messi is a guaranteed starter, of course, and the one that Miami will indeed count on to provide - especially against a Vancouver defense that has looked a little leaky at times in the playoffs. 

    But getting the configuration around him right will be a real challenge. Suarez hasn’t started the last two, with the 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti entrusted in his place instead. It has allowed Messi to drop into a deeper False 9 sort of role, and given Allende more freedom to run. To be sure, Allende and Suarez can play at the same time. Miami can also win with Suarez on the pitch. But the winning system, of late, has been the one in which the Uruguayan legend doesn’t feature from the get-go. 

    Without him, Miami are better. That much is clear. But Allende also needs to produce. There will be spaces and opportunities, moments and chances. And Allende, Messi’s ruthless running mate, will have to take them. If he does, then a first MLS Cup could well be coming to the South Beach area.

