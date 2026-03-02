AFP
'Frightening when you hear missiles' - Ex-Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand opens up on horror of Dubai lockdown as 'big bombs' drop amid conflict between USA, Israel and Iran
Relocating to Dubai amid Middle East tensions
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and his wife, Kate, relocated to the United Arab Emirates last August in search of a fresh start. The 47-year-old moved alongside his children - Shae, Cree, and Tia - joining a growing list of celebrities who have chosen Dubai as their home. High-profile figures such as former boxer Amir Khan and Hollywood actress Lindsey Lohan had previously made similar moves, highlighting the city's strong appeal as an exclusive, safe haven for the rich and famous.
However, the recent and sudden escalation in geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has violently shattered that sense of security. The conflict has essentially transformed the family's luxury residence into a makeshift shelter. Instead of enjoying the lavish lifestyle typically associated with the city-state, the Ferdinands have found themselves navigating an unprecedented lockdown scenario, leaving them feeling vulnerable and highly uncertain about their immediate future.
- Getty Images Sport
Rio Ferdinand shares Dubai lockdown experience
Speaking openly on his podcast, Rio Ferdinand Presents, the Old Trafford icon detailed the psychological toll of the terrifying airstrikes. The former England star explained how the situation disrupted their daily lives. "Been a different week for me, not going to lie. Firstly, I'm in great condition this morning as the whole family did a workout. A bit like in Covid, the whole family is doing things we wouldn't usually be doing together," he stated.
The uncertainty placed a heavy burden on Ferdinand. He vividly described the harrowing noises echoing above their home, admitting: "It's frightening when you hear missiles, planes and fighter jets... and you're hearing big bombs." Recognizing his crucial role, he added: "It's telling your kids what it is and helping them navigate through this moment, which is important especially as the dad of the house. You want to try and remain calm."
Family seeks safety inside makeshift bunker
As the threat level increased, the Ferdinand family was forced to take evasive action. Authorities and security protocols prompted them to head underground. Reflecting on this drastic shift, Ferdinand revealed: "I've got to be honest guys, it's been a bit of a scary situation but at the same time weirdly enough I've felt very secure and looked after. My studio has become my bunker. We were advised to go into the basement... and we were down here sleeping with duvets and stuff."
His wife, Kate, provided a sobering update to her social media followers, confessing that the severity of the attacks initially left her speechless. Reassuring her fans, the former television personality wrote: "Thank you for all of your messages and sorry for the silence... We are safe. The government are doing an amazing job of keeping it that way and despite my nerves I feel we are in very safe hands."
- AFP
Managing family life during regional unrest
Despite the genuine danger, the younger children managed to find an unexpected silver lining in the terrifying ordeal. Shielded from the harsh realities of the geopolitical conflict, the kids viewed the emergency sheltering as a fun activity. As Kate noted in her heartfelt message: "We are hoping for a calmer evening tonight, last night was very scary. Although Cree and Shae loved it as they couldn't believe we all got a sleepover in the basement."
The situation is further complicated because the family is divided across two continents. Rio's older sons, Lorenz and Tate, remained in the United Kingdom to pursue football careers, sparing them from active military threats. Meanwhile, Ferdinand balances his media duties with the responsibility of protecting his younger children in Dubai. He relies on local infrastructure, maintaining strong resilience as his family endures an incredibly volatile period in the Middle East.
Advertisement