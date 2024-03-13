Frank Lampard 2023Getty
Peter McVitie

Frank Lampard questions Todd Boehly’s youth-driven recruitment strategy as he explains drop in Chelsea ‘standards’ during nightmare second spell in charge

ChelseaPremier League

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has questioned the club's youth-driven recruitment strategy, insisting the Blues need more experienced stars.

  • Chelsea investing heavily in young players
  • Lampard noticed drop in standards last season
  • Says Blues need to sign more experienced stars

