Franco Mastantuono set to snub Man Utd and Chelsea as River Plate wonderkid willing to 'wait' for Real Madrid transfer

Getty Images SportAdam DruryFranco Mastantuono set to snub Man Utd and Chelsea as River Plate wonderkid willing to 'wait' for Real Madrid transferF. MastantuonoManchester UnitedTransfersRiver PlatePrimera DivisionPremier LeagueChelseaReal MadridLaLigaR. AmorimRiver Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono wants to "wait" for a Real Madrid transfer, turning down Manchester United and Chelsea in doing so.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFranco Mastantuono to turn down Manchester UnitedChelsea also held an interestWants to wait for Real Madrid