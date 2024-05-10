Franco Mastantuono: River Plate's new Phil Foden set to sign for Real Madrid

The 16-year-old recently became the youngest goalscorer in River Plate's history and now looks bound for the Bernabeu

Here they are again. Real Madrid, after another young South American talent. Los Blancos have sneakily changed their transfer policy in recent years, moving away from the Galactico model of old, instead picking up a glut of young, exciting players from the other side of the world.

And Franco Mastantuono appears to be their latest raid into the continent. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has starred for River Plate this year, recently becoming their youngest goalscorer in history, and catching the eye with his dribbling and irresistible ball-striking ability.

But who exactly is Mastantuono? Where is he from, where is he going? And is he good enough to strut his stuff in La Liga? GOAL takes a look at Madrid's presumptive next big South American venture...