Kylian Mbappe France training 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

France's plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed after broken nose as superstar teases imminent return - but William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano & Theo Hernandez miss training at Euro 2024

Kylian MbappeFranceNetherlands vs FranceNetherlandsEuropean ChampionshipTheo HernandezWilliam SalibaDayot UpamecanoReal Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could feature for France against the Netherlands despite a broken nose, as the Real Madrid superstar teased his imminent return.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe suffered a broken nose against Austria
  • Could still play against the Netherlands
  • However, France have a few other injury concerns
Article continues below