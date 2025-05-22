'The national team is kind of suffering' - France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry offers damning verdict on USMNT ahead of Gold Cup
The former Arsenal forward, who played for the New York Red Bulls, called on the USMNT to improve after a poor run of form
- Thierry Henry acknowledged that "the national team is suffering"
- Suggested that the player have to raise their level
- USMNT have two friendlies in early June, Gold Cup soon after