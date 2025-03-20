Former USMNT legend Marcelo Balboa warns Mexico ahead of CONCACAF Nations League: 'Canada is the team in the region that is in the best form right now'
The former USMNT player stated that Mexico should not be overconfident in the match against the Canucks.
Mexico and Canada will face off this Thursday for a spot in the Nations League Final.
El Tri is on a three-match winless streak against the Canucks.
Mexico reached the Semifinals after defeating Honduras, while Canada did the same against Suriname.