Former Spurs player quits South Korean club after racism scandal

As punishment, Taricco received a five-match ban and a fine of 20 million won ($13,646). But the fallout would go much further, prompting soul-searching within the club and eventually culminating in Taricco’s decision to leave South Korea entirely once the season concludes.

However, in a lengthy statement published on Jeonbuk’s website, Taricco vehemently rejected the accusation, insisting his gesture had been misunderstood and taken out of context. He argued that he had merely been asking the referee whether he had clearly seen the contested handball incident.

"I have worked with many people in many countries and have lived and socialised with them without any problems related to their culture or race, and I have considered this a blessing," he wrote. "However, I have now been branded a racist by ‘self-proclaimed’ authorities due to a single misunderstanding where the context, cultural expressions, and meanings of all situations I continuously explained were ignored. I merely covered my eyes to emphasise that the referee should have directly seen the handball foul.

"My life, regardless of nationality and race, must continue in a place where there is safety, respect, peace, and equality before the law as a football person, so with a heavy heart, I have decided to leave this place after the end of this season. I would like to express my gratitude to the club and players with whom I could share success and history, and I am truly grateful to the fans who have given me unwavering support. I will not forget you."