Former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou analyses Arsenal's Champions League win and hands out UEFA's MOTM award
Watching old rivals win in Milan
Postecoglou has stepped back into the professional football arena, though not in the dugout where he made his name. The 59-year-old has taken up a role with UEFA, European football's governing body, as a Technical Observer. In a twist of fate that will not be lost on supporters of his former club, one of his very first assignments involved casting a critical eye over Tottenham’s arch-rivals, Arsenal.
Postecoglou was dispatched to the San Siro in Italy on Tuesday to assess Inter’s home fixture against the Gunners. The match saw Mikel Arteta’s side produce a commanding performance, running out comfortable 3-1 winners to secure a top-two finish in the initial phase of the Champions League.
While Postecoglou is accustomed to the heat of the technical area, this role required a more detached, analytical approach. He was tasked with analysing the game "from a coaching perspective," identifying tactical trends and key performances. As part of his duties, the former Spurs boss was responsible for selecting the official Player of the Match, an award he handed to Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus following the Brazilian's decisive first-half brace.
A prestigious panel of experts
Postecoglou is not the only high-profile name to have been recruited by UEFA for this season’s competitions. The governing body has assembled a stellar cast of footballing minds to serve as Technical Observers, ensuring that their reports carry significant weight and expertise.
The former Celtic manager joins a roster that includes former England managers Sir Gareth Southgate and Roy Hodgson, Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez. These observers are appointed to specific matches across UEFA's club competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.
They are tasked with "delivering detailed reports on the latest developments in coaching" with the ultimate aim of providing a "dynamic account of the state of the game". To achieve this, Postecoglou and his colleagues collaborate with UEFA's Performance Analysis team. During matches, they have access to footage from multiple angles - including broadcast feeds, tactical wide shots, and high-behind views - which they can review either live at the stadium or remotely to ensure no tactical nuance is missed.
Praise for Arsenal’s ‘cutting edge’
In his official report on the match at the San Siro, Postecoglou was full of praise for Gabriel Jesus, highlighting the striker's predatory instincts as the difference-maker on the night. Jesus scored two goals in the first half to set Arsenal on their way to victory, a performance that Postecoglou felt gave the English side a vital "cutting edge".
"Jesus' alertness in the box gave Arsenal a cutting edge to complement their ability to create opportunities from various avenues," Postecoglou wrote in his analysis. He was particularly impressed by the striker's anticipation, noting that both goals came from reacting faster than the defenders around him.
"Both goals were instinctive," he reported. "The first was from a mis-hit shot that he was able to capitalise on and the second from a rebound off the crossbar. Both are a demonstration of a goalscorer's instincts as, while others are watching, he is anticipating an opportunity to score." These reports, along with those from other observers, will eventually be collated to decide the Team, Player, Young Player, and Goals of the Season.
From silverware to the sack
The appointment by UEFA offers Postecoglou a chance to remain active in elite football following a turbulent 12 months that has seen his managerial stock fluctuate wildly. It was only months ago that he was celebrating ending Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought, guiding the club to Europa League glory in the 2024-25 campaign. However, that success was marred by a disastrous domestic campaign which saw Spurs finish 17th in the Premier League, leading to his dismissal.
His subsequent attempt to bounce back at Nottingham Forest proved even more short-lived. He was sacked after just 39 days at the City Ground, one of the shortest managerial tenures in Premier League history. Despite these recent setbacks, UEFA made a point of highlighting his pedigree upon his hiring.
"Having established his coaching reputation in Australia, Greece-born Ange Postecoglou took his attacking style of play to Europe, winning a domestic double and then a domestic treble in two seasons at Celtic, before steering Tottenham to UEFA Europa League glory in 2024/25," the governing body stated.
