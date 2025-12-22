Former Premier League star names the manager Man Utd should have appointed after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement

Speaking to BOYLE SPORTS, who offer the latest football betting, Sandro was unequivocal in his belief that Redknapp was the right man for the job at Old Trafford. “Could Harry Redknapp have fixed Manchester United’s problem after Sir Alex? Yes, 100%,” Sandro said. “They managed in the same kind of way. A big image, a big impact in the dressing room, and you need to have that. When you speak, players listen. Everybody respected Harry but you could also have a joke with him and he would make everybody laugh too.”

Sandro highlighted Redknapp’s tactical adaptability and authority during matches. “Harry could talk well to the media but also his tactics were good and he could change things during a match on the pitch too. He was a manager that could do everything,” he explained. “I remember, when I arrived in England, I was on the bench and at half time Harry took a player off. In Brazil, this is deeply disrespectful to a player, to take them off at the break but Harry was not afraid. He told the guys we’re not having a good game, sorry but I'm changing the team and I need to change it. I am doing this for the team. He was a coach who would make the big decisions. And we won that game. I liked it.”

He also stressed Redknapp’s communication with players. “He would come and talk to you as a player. You have to have that. I remember he would say to me: ‘Sorry Sandro, you’re going to play the next game. I will play you.’ That’s how you manage players. If you give a player something like that, the player will let you do something else,” Sandro added.