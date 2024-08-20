Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces - Game OneGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Former MLB All-Star Dexter Fowler joins Bournemouth ownership group alongside Michael B. Jordan

Premier LeagueBournemouth

Former MLB All-Star Dexter Fowler has joined the Bournemouth ownership group alongside actor Michael B. Jordan.

  • Fowler becomes part of Bournemouth ownership
  • Also owns minority stake in Ligue 2 club Lorient
  • Michael B. Jordan invested in Cherries back in 2022
