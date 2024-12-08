Nani Man UtdGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'It's been an amazing ride ' - Former Man Utd star announces retirement from football aged 38 after 'beautiful career'

Manchester UnitedPortugalPremier League

Former Manchester United and Portugal star Nani has announced his retirement from professional football.

  • Nani retires from football
  • Won four Premier Leagues and a Champions League with Man Utd
  • Last played for Portuguese side Estrela Amadora
