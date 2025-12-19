(C)Getty Images
Forget Real Madrid and Lyon! Endrick told he must join Tottenham by ex-Brazil star to reignite flailing career
A prodigy stalled at the Bernabeu
A hamstring injury sidelined Endrick through the Club World Cup and the opening weeks of the new campaign. By the time he returned, the landscape at Madrid had shifted. Xabi Alonso had settled on alternative attacking options, and Endrick has since been restricted to just three appearances, struggling to find rhythm or relevance. With a World Cup looming in 2026, concerns about his stalled development are growing louder.
Interest in Endrick has been widespread. Manchester United explored him as a contingency option following Benjamin Sesko’s injury, while other clubs have made discreet enquiries. Lyon, however, have reportedly emerged as the player’s preferred destination, viewed as a platform for consistent starts and a calmer rebuild away from relentless scrutiny. Real Madrid initially favoured a loan within La Liga, believing proximity and familiarity would ease adaptation as Endrick edges closer to Spanish citizenship. The player, though, has pushed back, prioritising guaranteed minutes.
- AFP
Sandro’s direct advice: Tottenham over stagnation
Sandro has now offered blunt counsel, urging Endrick to swap Madrid frustration for Premier League opportunity, with Tottenham named as the ideal destination. Speaking passionately about the forward’s situation, the former Brazil international stressed that happiness and regular football must come before prestige.
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football betting, Sandro said: "Endrick needs to play. I think a Premier League move would be good for him. Football is about games. He needs to have that run of games. You can’t just be a Real Madrid player and not play. Come to the Premier League! It’s the best league in the world, and you’re going to love it."
Sandro argued that Tottenham could provide the environment Endrick needs to rediscover joy in the game. According to him, playing for one of England’s leading clubs would allow the teenager to express himself freely, build confidence and regain the momentum that once made him one of Brazil’s brightest prospects.
"He needs to come to Tottenham. We're going to help him and he will help us as well," he said. "I need to call him. I think it would be good for Endrick but any of the big Premier League clubs like Tottenham, and especially Tottenham, that can make sure you’re going to play where you’re going to express yourself and be happy, that’s where he needs to go.
"He has to enjoy this moment because when you are at Real Madrid, one of the biggest teams in the world, but you are not part of it, you are not happy. Endrick needs to be part of it. Endrick needs to be playing football."
Why minutes matter more than reputation
Endrick’s lack of involvement has already cost him international exposure. Ancelotti, now in charge of Brazil’s national team, has yet to include the teenager in any squad since taking up the role. While the former Madrid coach has publicly backed Endrick’s long-term potential, he has been equally clear that regular football is essential if the youngster is to stay in contention.
"He has to think with his entourage about what’s best. Talk to the club, to see what’s best for him," the Italian said. "Endrick is very young, this won’t be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup (laughs). I believe it’s important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."
- Getty Images Sport
Flickers of hope at Madrid
Despite his marginal role, Endrick has shown glimpses of what he can offer. A lively display in the Copa del Rey against Talavera served as a reminder of his instinctive movement and predatory instinct. Those moments suggest his story at Madrid is not finished, even as a loan move, possibly to Lyon, gathers momentum. Los Blancos face Sevilla before the Christmas break, and any appearance would represent another audition.
Advertisement