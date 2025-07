This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Football Governance Act becomes law in historic moment as Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledges a 'fairer future for the game we all love' Premier League Championship Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised a "fairer future" for English football after a bill to usher in an independent football regulator became law. Football Government Act becomes law

Independent football regulator in English football

Starmer promises a "fairer future" for the sport Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask